Gunmen kill inspector, injure four others in Abia

Armed men killed a police inspector on Monday and injured four others in Abia State. The incident which has left residents confused was reported to have occurred at Okagwe Junction, Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of the state during a heavy downpour.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph. Ogbonna, however, said he did not have details and updates as he was not in the office at the time of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said in a statement that the incident was a security breach that would be investigated. Kalu said that measures had been put in place to protect citizens of the state. The commissioner vowed that the hoodlums would be arrested.

He said: “Abia State government, in conjunction with security agencies in the state, is currently investigating a security breach at Ohafia Local Government Area which led to the death of one police officer and left four others injured.

“Preliminary information suggests that a gang of about 12 yet-to-be identified hoodlums suddenly attacked five police officers who were taking cover in a security pindown point located at a bus stop around Okagwe Junction, Ohafia, during a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020, killing one inspector while critically injuring the other four who are now receiving treatment at a medical facility in the state.

“The government wishes to advise all medical facilities in the state to report any patient who presents with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station or the relevant Transition Council Chairman even while treating such a patient. “Law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal duties without fear or apprehension as the government has taken measures to protect them as well as apprehend the hoodlums as quickly as possible.”

While praying for the peaceful repose of the late policeman, Kalu prayed for a quick recovery of the injured ones. He added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the late gallant officer who lost his life in the course of service to fatherland. “In the same vein, we pray for the quick and total recovery of the injured.”

