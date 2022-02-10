Gunmen kill Katsina DPO

Gunmen in their hundreds on motorcycles killed a Divisional Police Officer during an attack on Magamar Jibia in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State in the early hours of yesterday. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Rano, was fatally shot by the bandits when he led security operatives including troops of the Nigerian Army to repel an attack on the town which is on the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Katsina, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the police will leave no stone unturned to track down the perpetrators. Meanwhile eye witnesses told newsmen that dozens of gunmen who rode on motorcycles attacked the town at about 2am yesterday morning, as they fired shots sporadically, causing panic among residents in the town. A resident, Musa Hassan said that the gunshots attracted the attention of security operatives who rushed to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun duel thereby chasing them into the forest.

Until his death, DSP Rano was the officer in charge of the Divisional Police Office in Jibia. This attack on Magamar Jibia comes barely a day after armed bandits killed eight people at Guga village and Galadima community in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

