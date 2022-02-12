News

Gunmen kill KDSG official, abduct nursing mother, baby, 2 others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Mallam Dauda, a Director of Operations with the Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS), has been killed by gunmen at his residence in the early hours of Friday. This was as residents of the area said the killers stormed his house located at Barakallahu suburb of Igabi Local Government Area of the state and killed him in cold blood. In a separate incident, gunmen have invaded Tudun Mun tsira village of Zangon Shanu, Samaru in Sabon Gari Local Government area and abducted a nursing mother, her baby and two others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why Kano Emir reappoints kingmaker sacked by his father, by state govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Special Adviser to Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka, yesterday confirmed that the state government has received a letter from the State Emirate Council seeking for the reappointment of Alhaji Aminu Babba DanAgundi, as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano.   Tijjani Sanka said Emir […]
News Top Stories

Buhari backs 12-month ECOWAS deadline for Mali junta

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday backed the resolution of the ECOWAS Heads of State to mandate the military junta in Mali to complete transition to democratic rule within the next 12 months. ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali and former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, had recently reported that the junta had proposed a three-year transition period before […]
News Top Stories

Anambra: Panic as guber candidates halt campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Panic can best describe the mood in Anambra State following killings by the unknown gunmen in the last one week.   Against this development, all political activities in the state have been stopped and all posters and branded campaign vehicles have all disappeared from the streets, towns and communities in the area First to stop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica