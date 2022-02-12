Gunmen kill KDSG official, abduct nursing mother, baby, 2 others

Mallam Dauda, a Director of Operations with the Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS), has been killed by gunmen at his residence in the early hours of Friday. This was as residents of the area said the killers stormed his house located at Barakallahu suburb of Igabi Local Government Area of the state and killed him in cold blood. In a separate incident, gunmen have invaded Tudun Mun tsira village of Zangon Shanu, Samaru in Sabon Gari Local Government area and abducted a nursing mother, her baby and two others.
