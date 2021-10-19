News

Gunmen kill Kwara estate agent during church service

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A 61-year-old estate agent, Shina Babarinde, has reportedly been shot dead by gunmen during a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Word Parish, Basin Road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

 

Spokesman for the police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident on Monday. He said: “Sina Babarinde was reportedly called on the phone and as he walked out of the church to receive the call, the sound of gunshots rented the air, which drew the attention of the congregation.

 

“When the congregation got out of the church to see what was happening, it was discovered that the estate agent had been shot on the head.”

 

He added, “The shells of the bullets used in killing him have been recovered and the corpse has been deposited at the UITH for postmortem.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

