Gunmen kill lawyer, abduct wife, son in Kaduna

  • Benue: Police rescue businessman, arrest five suspects

 

Killings in Kaduna State have not abated as gunmen have murdered a lawyer based in the Kaduna metropolis, Mr. Haro Gandu. The armed men also abducted Gandu’s wife and son. This was as police in Benue State yesterday said they had rescued a kidnapped businessman, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi.

 

The police also arrested five suspects in connection with Akinkunmi’s abduction. Gandu, whose residence is close to the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, was an official of the state Ministry of Justice. The attack occurred on Sunday night when the lawyer and the family were already in bed.

 

The bandits, said to be in their numbers, came fully prepared and forcibly gained entry into the house by breaking the window and forcing the burglary open. On gaining access into the house, the attackers shot the lawyer two times.

 

He re-portedly died on the spot. A former Commissioner for Economic Planning in the state and brother to the deceased, Timothy Gandu, confirmed the killing. Timothy said the bandits shot his brother on the shoulder as they got into the house through the window, adding that as the vit was trying to run, they shot him on the back again and he died. The former commissioner disclosed that after killing him, the gunmen abducted Haro’s wife and son.

 

He said: “It is the same narrative of criminality everywhere. Bandits invading communities and breaking into homes, killing and abducting people. “They came to the house on Sunday night, pulled down the window and gained access. They first  shot him on the shoulder, he wanted to escape, they followed him and shot him on the back and he died. They abducted his wife and son.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for confirmation. Kaduna State has been witnessing a series of attacks, abductions and killings in the recent past. Meanwhile, Akinkunmi, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tito Group of Companies, was abducted from his Makurdi residence about five days ago.

 

The Bunue State Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said, five suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

 

Mukaddas added that one locally-made pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition was recovered from the suspects. He said the businessman was released about 1a.m., and had since been reunited with his family.

 

The commissioner assured friends and family members of the victim that the perpetrators would be brought to book. He also urged members of the public who have information about criminals in the state to assist the police for ease of investigation and the safety of residents.

