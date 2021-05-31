Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill man, steal car in Enugu

Gunmen have killed a man driving in his Mercedes Benz Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Enugu metropolis on Sunday.
The man, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was shot on the chest and robbed of his SUV.
The assailants, numbering three, were seen in a viral video double-crossing the man along Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu, the Enugu State capital on Sunday evening.
They dragged him out, shot him and drove his car away.
The Police Command has launched manhunt for the yet-to-be identified armed assailants with a view to bringing them to justice.
Enugu Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe said the gunmen trailed and shot the man and carted his car away around 5pm on Sunday.
In a statement, he said: “The victim, whose true idenitity is yet to be known, was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy”.
While assuring that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime, the police called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.

