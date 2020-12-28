Gunmen kill man, wife, child in Benue

…burn houses as residents flee

Cult clash claims two

Armed men killed three people – a man, his wife and child – at Nagu village in Katsina- Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. Nagu is the hometown of former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ianna Jato.

The attackers also wounded several people and set fire to many houses. The attack came barely five days after three policemen and two civilians were murdered in the residence of the local government Chairman, Mr. Alfred Atera.

Also on the same day, two people were killed when rival cult groups clashed at Naka in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. Those who sustained injuries in the Nagu attack were rushed to different hospitals.

The former lawmaker, Jato, who represented Katsina-Ala/Logo/ Ukum in the House on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was at his village to celebrate Christmas with his people but returned to the town shortly before the attack.

He added that the attackers, who thought he was still around, shot indiscriminately and killed three people in the process. Scores of Nagu residents, who fled the attack, were said to be taking refuge in areas deemed to be safe. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the two incidents.

Anene described the Katsina-Ala killings as a clear case of ‘culpable homicide’. She said three people, “a man, his wife and a child,” were killed during the attack. The PPRO also spoke on the cult clash. She said: “On December 27, 2020, about 1am, a gun shot was heard in the High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area.

Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead.” Anene said five more suspects had been arrested while investigations were on

