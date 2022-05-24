Gunmen kill mother, 4 children, 2 others in Anambra

….as gunmen allegedly set up new camp in Unubi

It was another black Sunday in Anambra State, following the killing of seven persons in various locations in the state by gunmen Out of the number, four of them are sibling with their mother, which happened at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The other two took place at Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area, while another man was killed at Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area. Eyewitnesses told New Telegraph that the gunmen invaded those areas and opened fire on the victims and left.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, could not confirm the incident, as he said, the details were sketchy Rather, he said the command would talk about the incidents Monday, when they must have got the clear picture of what transpired. However, a Senior Police Officers in the state, who did not want to be quoted, told New Telegraph that the Isulo incident was true.

The source said that the woman and her children did not look like people from Igboland. But the source failed to confirm the other two locations, saying, “I’ve not received the signals of those ones.” Meanwhile, tension has heightened in Anambra State following the constant killings of persons on daily basis by gunmen.

On Saturday, the lifeless body of Governor Charles Soludo’s House of Assembly representative, Okechukwu Okoye, was found, while the head was hung somewhere, few days after he was kidnapped. Meanwhile, there are renewed fears in some Anambra communities, following revelation of the setting up of a new camp by criminal elements, known as unknown gunmen.

A message on ground stated that the criminals have created a new camp in Unubi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, from where they appear to attack. An unsigned message circulating in some communities, gave an account of how the men attacked some residents in Igboukwu community, along Obiuno-Ekwulumili road last Friday.

The message, sounding like one from an eyewitness said: “The armed gang has created a new Operational Camp in the Unubi bush, a town located in Nnewi South Local government Council of Anambra State.

On Friday evening, May 20, 2022 at about 5:50 pm unknown gunmen laid siege along the road, specifically at Ugwumba Bus Stop, in search of the owner of a Lexus Rx330 who allegedly succeeded in escaping from his car. “The Lexus owner quickly alighted from the car after driving it into the gutter at Ugwumba Bus stop and ran into Ezechibuike’s home that situates around the bus stop, through which he disappeared.

“However, the unidentified gunmen said to be numbering more than ten on arrival at the bus stop discovered that the owner of the car had disappeared, laid siege in the vicinity of Ugwumba bus stop for an upward duration of an hour and commanded all the road users this evening to lay face down while they were busy conducting search for the Lexus owner.”

The message which is now being widely circulated stated that the men later left with their Range Rover Hillux, taking with them the Lexus SUV abandoned by their victim.

The message ended by advising indigenes of Igboukwu and Unubi living in the diaspora not to be in a hurry to return to the village until security improves. New Telegraph could not reach the Anambra State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga for confirmation of the occupation of the community by gunmen as at the time of filling this report.

