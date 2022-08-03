Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill NAN Correspondent’s father, abduct two others in Kaduna

Gunmen Tuesday night in Manchok, Kaduna state, killed Daniel Yatai, the father of Philip Yatai, a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and abducted his niece, Brenda

The gunmen also abducted Amos Magbon, Rector of Federal School of Statistics, Manchok, in Kaura Local Government of the state.

The victim, 86, retired from the Nigeria Railway Corporation in 1991.

The second child of the victim who witnessed the sad event, Ms Christiana Yatai, said that the captors came to the house at about 11:15pm.

“We were five in the house; myself, my dad, my mum, two of my niece and a nephew.

“They asked us to open the door and when we refused, they broke the main entrance and gained access to the house.

“My father was in his room and one of them wearing a mask, who was outside, shot him through the window and the bullet hit him from the back.

“Those who entered the house later went to his room and finished him off.

“They went away with one of my nieces, Ms Brenda Friday, 21, a final year student of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya,” she narrated.

Another child of the deceased, Joseph Yatai, said the gunmen had contacted the family and demanded N15 million to release the girl.

Similarly, brother to the Rector, Innocent Magbon, narrated that the gunmen had also reached out to the family to ask for a N15m ransom.

When contacted for his comments on the issue, Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised to get back to NAN.

 

