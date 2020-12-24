Gunmen kill naval officer, stray bullet kills woman in Delta

Gunmen have killed a naval officer at a check-point at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The armed men reportedly ambushed naval officers at their duty post and shot the victim.

Also, a stray bullet from an officer of the newly inaugurated Delta State Security outfit – Operation Delta Hawk, killed a yet-to-be-identified woman in Asaba, the state capital. One of the officers shot a suspected criminal who tried to evade arrest but the bullet hit the victim in her shop.

She died on the spot. “They were chasing a young boy who was trying to escape. They opened fire on him around the Government House but the bullet killed the woman,” a witness said.

The witness said the Operation Delta Hawk officers abandoned the victim’s body at the scene as an angry mob wanted to attack them.

The Director-General (DG), Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei, said: “the Army is to defend our country, the police is to protect civilians but it is unfortunate that when you now involve the Army in internal affairs/security, expect the worse”.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing of the woman. “It is true but we do not have enough details of the circumstances,” the PPRO said.

