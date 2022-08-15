Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one, attack policemen, cart away rifles in Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

..as police say it killed 2 hoodlums, recover 2 rifles

 

Gunmen have attacked eighth Police Dragon squad attached to the Delta State Command, on the Ozoro /Kwale road in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, injuring three policemen and carting away their rifles even as they also killed one Chief Jose Onalugbum. The gunmen invaded the community and shot the victim dead, at Obodogwua Ogume at about 8:15 am at his Oduegbala farm land. It was gathered that three of the eight police officers were seriously injured, and they are receiving treatments in an undisclosed hospital as at the time of filling this report. The deceased was reportedly  shot severally by the hoodlums, and his remains has been deposited at a mortuary near the area. It was learnt that the incidents which occurred on separate days, had created tension in and around the communities as many people reportedly fled the towns to neighbouring villages for refuge. An aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, representing Delta North livestock management committee, Mr. Ujene Matthew Ossai, while condemning the killing, called on government for quick intervention in order to fish out the bad elements for prosecution. Mr. Ossai who consoled the immediate family of the deceased and the entire Obodoug- wua community for the loss, said it was regretted that the state is becoming prone to attack in recent times. Another community leader, Mr. Sunday Ojei, said recent killings in the community are very painful. According to him, “It is very sad to see killings taking place every day and this is not a thing we can handle with levity, because it involves human lives. So, it must be condemned.” When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, who confirmed that “the incident actually happened”, said the “dragon task force police went after the hoodlums, killed two, and recovered two AK47 rifles.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

