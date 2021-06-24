Gunmen kill one, kidnap expatriate in Edo

Gunmen have killed a driver with Hartland Construction Company identified simply as Buhari during the abduction of an expatriate in Benin, Edo State. The gunmen also shot two police officers during the attack on Tuesday. It was learnt that the incident occurred on the Benin-Auchi Expressway. The victims were coming from the Benin Airport where they went to pick the expatriate when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on their vehicle. The driver died on the spot while the expatriate was taken into the bush by the gunmen.

It was also learnt that the expatriate was on leave but returned to Nigeria yesterday to resume work. The driver, who hailed from Jattu in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, was said to have been buried yesterday night, according to Islamic rites. The state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, said the two officers survived the attack. Ogbadu said the incident occurred after Ahor and not Ogbemidia Farm. He said: “It happened yesterday (Tuesday). The driver, conveying a white man being escorted by two policemen, was shot at.

The driver died but the officers held on to their rifles and they survived. The only thing is that the white man was taken away.” The police commissioner yesterday paraded some suspects arrested between April 21 and June 16, 2021. Ogbadu said eight suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 76 for cultism, 31 for armed robbery, nine arrested for murder, while one was arrested for human trafficking. The police also displayed arms and ammunition recovered from the suspected bandits, as well as eight cars and one motorcycle used for drug trafficking.

