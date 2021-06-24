Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one, kidnap expatriate in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Gunmen have killed a driver with Hartland Construction Company identified simply as Buhari during the abduction of an expatriate in Benin, Edo State. The gunmen also shot two police officers during the attack on Tuesday. It was learnt that the incident occurred on the Benin-Auchi Expressway. The victims were coming from the Benin Airport where they went to pick the expatriate when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on their vehicle. The driver died on the spot while the expatriate was taken into the bush by the gunmen.

It was also learnt that the expatriate was on leave but returned to Nigeria yesterday to resume work. The driver, who hailed from Jattu in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, was said to have been buried yesterday night, according to Islamic rites. The state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, said the two officers survived the attack. Ogbadu said the incident occurred after Ahor and not Ogbemidia Farm. He said: “It happened yesterday (Tuesday). The driver, conveying a white man being escorted by two policemen, was shot at.

The driver died but the officers held on to their rifles and they survived. The only thing is that the white man was taken away.” The police commissioner yesterday paraded some suspects arrested between April 21 and June 16, 2021. Ogbadu said eight suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 76 for cultism, 31 for armed robbery, nine arrested for murder, while one was arrested for human trafficking. The police also displayed arms and ammunition recovered from the suspected bandits, as well as eight cars and one motorcycle used for drug trafficking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ndubuisi Kanu’s community goes into mourning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Isuikwuato clan in Abia, popularly called “the land of the Generals,” has been thrown into mourning, following the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. Kanu, who hailed from Ugwunta Ohoroho Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state, died on Wednesday in a Lagos hospital at the age of 77. Eminent personalities from the […]
Metro & Crime

Mystery: Man disappears from firm, found headless

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A 39-year-old father of two, Kingsley Obot, recently went missing from his workplace in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. His disappearance threw the entire extended family members in turmoil. It led to a frantic search. But their hopes of seeing and reuniting with Kingsley were dashed when he was found. Days later, his body was found […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspect behind kidnapping of German, killing of police officer 32 months after  

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano Police Command have arrested a suspect behind the kidnapping of a German national, Mr Kreser Frank Micheal and the murder of his police escort, Sergeant Rabilu Haruna, 32 months after committing the dastardly act in Kano.     The police recalled that “on 16/04/2018, at about 1745hrs, some unknown gunmen, numbering about four […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica