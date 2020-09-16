Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one, kidnap U.S. Major in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Armed men yesterday killed one person at Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The gunmen also abducted a retired United States of America Army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, and one other person in the town. Ijadare, a native of Ijan-Ekiti, was kidnapped at his palm oil producing factory located on Ijan-Ise Ekiti Road. A resident of the community said the armed men, numbering seven, invaded the factory, shot a worker while trying to kidnap the retired Army officer and other victims. “They came into the factory with guns and started shooting sporadically.

They shot and killed one of the staff of the factory. “They thereafter dragged Major Ijadare and the other worker into the car and zoomed off,” the resident said. He added that the abductors escaped through Ise-Ekiti Road. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed that one person was killed during the abduction.

He said: “We can confirm to you that a retired US soldier was kidnapped about 2pm today (yesterday) and one other. “One person was also killed during the attack at a factory in Ijan-Ekiti where the two persons were kidnapped. “The police commissioner has drafted policemen to the place and we are combing the bushes where they escaped into. “The police are working with local hunters to ensure that these kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted.”

