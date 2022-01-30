Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one soldier, injure three others in Rivers

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

 

 

An ambush carried out by gunmen in the early hours of Sunday around the boundary between Emohua and Asari -Toru local government areas of Rivers State has left a soldier dead and three of his colleagues battling for their lives.

Informed sources said that the gunmen fired at four soldiers and succeeded in killing one of them before fleeing the scene of the attack.

The gunmen ambushed the soldiers and opened fire on them at the said boundary near the East/West Road, that leads to the Kalabari hinterland of Asari-Toru, Akoku Toru and Degema local government areas

It was further learnt that after the attack, about four soldiers sustained severe gunshot wounds, and were rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical attention.

At the time of this report, one of them had passed one, while the other three were being treated.

The Chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Rowland Sekibo, confirmed that the soldiers were ambushed.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, were futile as he could not be reached.

 

