Gunmen kill Oshodi-Isolo LG Deputy Chief of Staff

Some suspected hoodlums on Friday night shot dead the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Francis Olagoke Oguntulu.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed a party venue where he was celebrating with some of his friends on Adeyemi Street, Oshodi, and started shooting sporadically, in the process many were injured while Oguntulu was brutally shot at and axed. The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital along with others

who sustained injuries before he eventually died in the early hours of yesterday. Eyewitness at the scene revealed that the gunmen who were masked shot at close range at those at the party, while the deceased was shot many times which left him critically wounded, but later died at the hospital.

Mourning the deceased, the council Chairman, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, said the death was shocking and highly devastating. Oloyede tasked the Lagos State Police command to fish out those behind the gruesome killing, while appealing for calm, and also asked the people to allow the Police carry out thorough investigation into the case.

“We have lost a loyal, jovial and everly friendly man to the cold hands of death. The death came to us as a rude shock. We appeal to the Lagos Police to unravel the cause of the death and ensure those behind the dastardly act are brought to book to serve as deterrent to those planning evil acts.”

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said he was yet to get such report, but promised to get back to our correspondent.

