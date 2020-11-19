Gunmen kill Oyo commissioner’s brother

Benin national beheads friend in Ibadan

Gunmen have killed a 45-year-old man, Mr. Isaac Orisadeyi Adedokun, the younger brother of Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi. Addedokun was shot dead on Tuesday night at Nihort area of Ibadan while on a commercial motorcycle. Orisadeyi confirmed the sad incident to journalists yesterday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, also confirmed it.

Orisadeyi said that her brother was taken to two different hospitals for emergency treatment before he died. The victim was returning home from work about 8pm on Tuesday when some gunmen, trying to snatch the bike from the rider, shot him. Adedokun was shot when the motorcyclist resisted attempt to snatch the motorcycle. It was another motorcyclist who was passing by the spot of the incident who alerted the public on the development.

In another development, another man, Adoja Tanaku, was beheaded after a brief argument with his friend, identified simply as Joseph, at Bakatari area of Ibadan. A witness told New Telegraph that when the two engaged in a hot argument, Joseph went into his room and took a machete and beheaded Tanaku. The PPRO, Fadeyi, said Tanaku and Joseph were Benin Republic nationals.

He said Joseph was already in police net while Tanaku’s body had been deposited in the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital, Ibadan. Fadeyi also said the police were investigating Adedokun’s murder. He said: “Information reaching me indicates that nothing was taken away from the victim. We are still investigating it and the secret behind it will be unravelled as soon as police get to the root of the matter.”

Like this: Like Loading...