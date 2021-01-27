Gunmen kill pastor in A’Ibom

The serene village of Ibiakpan No. 1, Otoro Clan in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of Rev. Ezekiel Anyiang by unknown gunmen.

Late Rev. Ezekiel Anyiang was said to have been shot dead in his house at about 9pm on Tuesday.

When our Correspondent visited the compound on Wednesday morning, scores of sympathizers were seen trooping in to condole with the family on the sad incident.

Narrating the story, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Elizabeth Ezekiel who was in tears, said it was around 9pm that they heard somebody knocking on the door.

According to Mrs. Ezekiel, she refused to open the door, but peeped through the window to see somebody wearing a T-shirt.

“On hearing the sound, my husband asked me why don’t you open for your son, hoping that it was one of our children,” she said.

“He rushed to the door and opened it only to see a strange face entering the house and asked where is ‘king’ referring to our son Kingsley. When my husband asked what was the matter and who he was, he shot him on the head and went away with his phone while another person was waiting for him outside with a motor-cycle,” she narrated.

Speaking with the Paramount Ruler of Abak, Okuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia (JP) in his palace, the monarch strongly condemned the act, saying that the matter has been reported to the police.

