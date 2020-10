Gunmen kill Pastor in Ekiti, dump body inside forest

Metro (pix: )

Gunmen have killed a cleric, Kayode Ogunleye, dumping his body in a forest on the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti Expressway in Ekiti State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lifeless body of the pastor, who was also a staff of the Ekiti West Local Government Area in Ekiti State, was found on his farm near the forest.

Sources revealed that Ogunleye, working for the All Christian Fellowship Church, was murdered while working on his farm.

He was said to have been shot dead while trying to harvest banana at his plantation.

One of the sources, who pleaded anonymity, described Ogunleye’s killing as barbaric, calling on security agencies to fish out the killers.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying it was a suspected case of murder.

