Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill pastor’s wife in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed the 55-year-old wife of a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

The deceased, identified as Mrs. Eunice Omaye Odoba, a mother of three, was reportedly found dead in her house with deep cuts on her chest.

 

Younger brother of the deceased, Adoba Mac and cousin, Ude Adole told reporters by telephone Monday that trouble began when members of her church didn’t see her in church on Sunday and decided to pay her a visit after church to find out why she didn’t attend last Sunday’s church service.

 

New Telegraph learnt that when the church members moved to her house, they found her in a pool of blood already stone dead.

 

Adoba Mac said he personally dropped her off at her house around 6:30am that fateful day after a family meeting only to hear later that she had died.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu pledges 500 LASTMA officers to enforce NPA’s e-call up

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said he would deploy 500 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to collaborate with the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) to enforce the electronic call-up system for the movement of trucks and tankers at the Apapa axis.   Sanwo-Olu, who also said there would be regular review of the […]
Metro & Crime

Prepare to reposition public service, Sanwo-Olu, HOS task workers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

….As Lagos holds 42nd NCE Meeting Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SAnwo-Olu and the state Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola Monday charged public service, especially those in the employ of the state government to prepare for the future challenges and demands in order to reposition public service. The duo said, who spoke at the […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Hoodlums vandalised Ekiti police station

Posted on Author Juliana Francis and Adewumi Ademiju

Protesters arrest phone thief in Lagos Police yesterday accused End SARS protesters of attacking a police station in Ekiti State on Saturday. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, who made the allegations, said the rights of the people should not be trampled upon during any peaceful mass action. Mobayo said the attack on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica