Gunmen kill pastor’s wife in Benue

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed the 55-year-old wife of a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased, identified as Mrs. Eunice Omaye Odoba, a mother of three, was reportedly found dead in her house with deep cuts on her chest.

Younger brother of the deceased, Adoba Mac and cousin, Ude Adole told reporters by telephone Monday that trouble began when members of her church didn’t see her in church on Sunday and decided to pay her a visit after church to find out why she didn’t attend last Sunday’s church service.

New Telegraph learnt that when the church members moved to her house, they found her in a pool of blood already stone dead.

Adoba Mac said he personally dropped her off at her house around 6:30am that fateful day after a family meeting only to hear later that she had died.

