Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill police inspector, abduct Chinese in Kwara

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen have killed a police inspector and abducted a Chinese national in Kwara State.

Another police personnel also sustained serious injury during the incident.

The incident happened at a quarry site last Sunday in Shao, Moro Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the gunmen also burnt the car allegedly used in the operation and disappeared into thin air.

The policeman injured in the attack, is said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

Spokesperson of Kwara Police Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He said: “The command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and perpetrators apprehended.

“Meanwhile, the command is in a mourning mood over the killing of one of our operatives,” he added.

Okasanmi said that the command has set up a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

He said: “The people of Kwara State would be briefed accordingly of our progress please.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Murder: APC chieftain, Baba Alado, ordered to appear in court

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi, popularly known as Baba Alado, and five others were yesterday ordered to appear in court for a murder charge. The order was issued by a Lagos High Court sitting at Ikoyi, presided over by Justice Muslim Shile Hassan.   Other co-defendants in the charge instituted […]
Metro & Crime

Two minors, three others burnt to death in another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta   Two children and three others were on Wednesday burnt to death in another accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Two people had earlier died in an early morning accident, involving three vehicles on the highway. The second accident involved a Toyota Haice bus, with registration number, KAA 601 XA. The Public Education Officer for the Federal […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara Dep Gov tests negative for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for the virus. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica