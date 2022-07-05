Gunmen kill police inspector, abduct Chinese in Kwara

Gunmen have killed a police inspector and abducted a Chinese national in Kwara State.

Another police personnel also sustained serious injury during the incident.

The incident happened at a quarry site last Sunday in Shao, Moro Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the gunmen also burnt the car allegedly used in the operation and disappeared into thin air.

The policeman injured in the attack, is said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

Spokesperson of Kwara Police Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He said: “The command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and perpetrators apprehended.

“Meanwhile, the command is in a mourning mood over the killing of one of our operatives,” he added.

Okasanmi said that the command has set up a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

He said: “The people of Kwara State would be briefed accordingly of our progress please.”

