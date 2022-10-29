Gunmen kill police officer, abduct ex-UI DVC, two MAPOLY students on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics, at the University of Ibadan (UI), Adigun Agbaje, and two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Orekoya Oluwatobi and another whose identify was yet to be ascertained.

The victims were abducted on Friday near Sat Guru Maharaji Garden at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Our correspondent learnt that, the gunmen also killed a police officer, attached to the Oyo State Police Command and injured others who engaged them in a gun duel.

It was also gathered that, the abductors have contacted the families of the victims, demanding N50 million as ransom for the release of the former Deputy Vice Chancellor and N10 million for each of the two students of the polytechnic.

Our correspondent further learnt that, Agbaje, who is currently on sabbatical at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye in Ogun State, was on his way to Ibadan around 6:00 pm on Friday when he ran into the gunmen.

In a phone conversation between the mother and one of the abductees and her daughter, Orekoya, in tears, appealed to her mother to get the requested ransom urgently to prevent “her sudden death.”

Confirming the incident, the President of the Student Union of the polytechnic, Damilola Ajani, said: “The unknown gunmen called to collect a ransom of N10 million. In view of this we seek for public financial assistance and prayers.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he was not aware of the incident.

But, his counterpart in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident.

