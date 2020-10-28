Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill police officer, commercial motorcyclist in Benue

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday killed a policeman and a commercial motocyclist at Etenyi Village, Igumale in Ado Local Government area of Benue State.
A local inhabitant in the area, who simply identified himself as Joseph, told New Telegraph that the gunmen, who were many in number, made an incursion into the village at about 6:30am and laid ambush along the Rijo-Ogege bridge leading to Igumale headquarters of the local government.
The head of the police officer was reportedly shattered with bullets.
The late police officer, our correspondent learnt, was on his way to resume duty at the Igumale Divisional Police Station when he ran into the ambush, while the motorcyclist was on his way to Otukpo.
Joseph said: “It was around 6.30 in the morning that the incident took place.
“I was traveling from Igumale to Otukpo to see my family on my motorcycle, but at the time I got to Etenyi village, few meters away from the local government secretariat, that I heard gunshots.
“I had to run for safety and not quite long after the gunshots that I saw two dead bodies.
“Nobody knows what happened before those people were killed. There is no crisis in Ado presently and for over three months now, we have not experienced such heinous crime in the local government.”
Chairman of Ado Local Government, Mr. James Oche, who confirmed the report, said that a police officer and a motorcyclist who was going on his own were killed by the unidentified gunmen.

