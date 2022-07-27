Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, 2 others, abduct vigilance leader, 5 girls in Taraba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen have killed three persons and abducted five girls and a leader of a vigilance group in Jalingo, Taraba State. The incident occurred on Saturday and Monday nights, at different locations in the state capital. According to reports, a resident and a mobile policeman were killed at midnight at Lasandi, BabaYau, and Sabongari.

Similarly, the gunmen abducted a vigilance leader identified as Bashir and five girls, at about 1.30 am at Saminaka Junction on Monday night. The gunmen on motorcycles  reportedly invaded the area and shot in different directions before gaining entrance into the residence of the vigilance leader. The attackers had initially met resistance in the community, but they overpowered the local security men, after which they took away Bashir and the five girls. The area is located along  the route of bandits based at Kwando forest in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, where no more than 20 persons were abducted and four persons including the chairman of Ardo- Kola Local Government council had been killed by unknown gunmen in the last few months, before the recent incidents. Residents said they now live in fear because of the high rate of attacks by gunmen. One of the residents, Musa Garba, said, “I am sleeping with one eye open because nobody knows which area or house the gunmen would attack next.” The state police spokesperson, DSP Usman Abdullahi, could not be reached for comment on the attacks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NLC to resume Kaduna strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…commence mobilisation for nationwide industrial action The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resume its suspended industrial action, if within the end of its five days warning strike, the Kaduna State government fails to respect the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with workers. The NLC had on May 19 suspended its warning strike action […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police nab two robbers with pistol

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested two suspected armed robbers on the Lekki-Epe Expressway. The suspects – Okorocha Covenant (28) and Adigun Jeremiah (27) – were arrested at Jakande bus stop while their accomplice fled.   The suspects were arrested by the Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ilasan Division.   The police intercepted three men on […]
Metro & Crime

Three dead in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Three persons have died in a fatal accident that occurred along Abaomege Axis of the Onueke/Afikpo highway in Ebonyi State. The Thursday evening tragedy occurred when a Peace Mass Transit vehicle skidded off the road and crashed inside the bush, uprooting a tree in the process. However, while the bus was damaged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica