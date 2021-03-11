Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, burn station in another Benue village attack

*Several houses burnt as scores flee homes

Heavily armed gunmen believed to be foot soldiers of the neutralized notorious Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Harga community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state killing a serving police officer and injuring the other badly.
The name of the police officer was not obtained at press time, but he was said to have been posted newly to the area when he was eventually killed. A police station was also reportedly burnt down by the criminals.
A source from Harga community, Mr. Jirgba Ategba who spoke to New Telegraph by telephone, said the attackers made incursion into the area at about 4 a.m. while people were still sleeping.
Ategba said that scores of residents have deserted their homes just as several houses were reported to have been burnt down.
Chairman of the local government, Alfred Atera, and the state police command confirmed the killing of a police officer, and burning of a police station alongside many other houses.

