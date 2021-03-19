Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, injure another in Anambra

Posted on

Gunmen yesterday attacked policemen at Awkuzu and Neni communities in Anambra State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, said one policeman was killed in the attack. The gunmen also stole guns belonging to soldiers and policemen during the attack.

The PPRO, Ikenga, said the command was on top of the situation while investigations had commenced. He said: “There was attack on police patrol team at Ukacha junction Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area by yet-to-be-identified gunmen while on nipping point today 18/3/2021 about 4.30pm. “The hoodlums, numbering over 20, with three Sienna buses and motorcycles, engaged the police in a gun duel which lasted for over 30 minutes before reinforcements from the state headquarters forced the hoodlums to escape.

“As a result, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention where one was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.” Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, M. B. Kuryas, visited the scene for an on-thespot- assessment. He added: “Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and effort is being intensified in order to unravel perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to book.”

Our Reporters

