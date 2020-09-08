Gunmen kill policeman, injure four others in Abia

At least one policeman was on Monday killed by suspected gunmen in Abia while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incident, which has left residents worried, was reported to have occurred at Okagwe Junction, Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state during a heavy downpour.

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph but said he did not have details and updates as he was not in the office at the time of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Abia State government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, described the incident as a security breach that would be investigated.

While maintaining that measures have been put in place to protect citizens of the state, the government assured that the hoodlums would be arrested.

The statement reads: “Abia State government, in conjunction with security agencies in the state, is currently investigating a security breach at Ohafia Local Government Area which led to the death of one police officer and left four others injured.

“Preliminary information suggests that a gang of about 12 yet to be identified hoodlums suddenly attacked five police officers, who were taking cover in a security pindown point located at a bus stop around Okagwe Junction, Ohafia, during a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020, killing one Inspector while critically injuring the other four who are now receiving treatment at a medical facility in the state.

“The government wishes to advice all medical facilities in the state to report any patient who shows up with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station or the relevant Transition Council Chairman even while treating such a patient.”

