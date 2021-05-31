Gunmen kill pregnant woman in Nasarawa

Gunmen have killed a pregnant woman at Abebe village in Agaza District of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Abebe, the hometown of the leader of the Tiv people of Nasarawa State and President of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Comrade Peter Ahema, was attacked midnight on Saturday, leading to the displacement of inhabitants of the community and neighbouring villages.

The attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire on the villagers and caused pandemonium as men, women and children scampered for safety. Ahemba alleged that the attacks and killing of Tiv people of Nasarawa State in the last two months were targeted at chasing them out of the state by some forces.

He reiterated his appeal to Governor Abdullahi Sule not to allow the planned annihilation of the Tiv people succeed under his watch as the chief security officer of Nasarawa State.

Ahema condemned the killings and destruction of the Tiv people and urged any group or any ethnic nationality with grievances against the Tiv people to involve civilised ways of addressing the issues rather than take undue advantage of the insecurity in the southern part of the state to achieve an agenda detrimental to the unity, peace and security of the state.

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule, means well for the state. He is doing his best to protect lives and property of the citizens but it appears some people are bent on sabotaging his efforts.

“He is a man of peace and we trust he will not succumb to the pressure to allow the annihilation of the Tiv people under his watch.

” The Tiv leader alleged that the Abebe village had been under threats of attack by some farmers of Alago extraction from Obi town in Obi Local Government Area of the state whose efforts to forcibly takeover some hectares of farmland belonging to the Tiv farmers of the community had met stiff resistance

Like this: Like Loading...