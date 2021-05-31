Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill pregnant woman in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Gunmen have killed a pregnant woman at Abebe village in Agaza District of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Abebe, the hometown of the leader of the Tiv people of Nasarawa State and President of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Comrade Peter Ahema, was attacked midnight on Saturday, leading to the displacement of inhabitants of the community and neighbouring villages.

 

The attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire on the villagers and caused pandemonium as men, women and children scampered for safety. Ahemba alleged that the attacks and killing of Tiv people of Nasarawa State in the last two months were  targeted at chasing them out of the state by some forces.

 

He reiterated his appeal to Governor Abdullahi Sule not to allow the planned annihilation of the Tiv people succeed under his watch as the chief security officer of Nasarawa State.

 

Ahema condemned the killings and destruction of the Tiv people and urged any group or any ethnic nationality with grievances against  the Tiv people to involve civilised ways of addressing the issues rather than take undue advantage of the insecurity in the southern part of the state to achieve an agenda detrimental to the unity, peace and security of the state.

 

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule, means well for the state. He is doing his best to protect lives and property of the citizens but it appears some people are bent on sabotaging his efforts.

 

“He is a man of peace and we trust he will not succumb to the pressure to allow the annihilation of the Tiv people under his watch.

 

” The Tiv leader alleged that the Abebe village had been under threats of attack by some farmers of Alago extraction from Obi town in Obi Local Government Area of the state whose efforts to forcibly takeover some hectares of farmland belonging to the Tiv farmers of the community had met stiff resistance

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension, jubilation in Bayelsa as court orders fresh election

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

There was jubilation in and around Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, and also at the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday following the nulification of the November 2019 governorship election by a tribunal sitting in Abuja. The Justice Ibrahim Sirajo-led panel had voided the outcome of the gubernatorial election that held in […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa: Agency boss urges contractors to expedite action

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Chairman of the Bayelsa State  Directorate for project Monitoring and Evaluation, Ebiye Tarabina has charged contractors handling projects in the state  to expedite action so that they will be completed on time. The chairman, who noted  that Governor Douye Diri was committed to the completion of all ongoing projects on […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen murder 13 members of same family in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

…as police parade killer of late Ofodile No fewer than 13 members of one family were on Wednesday morning killed by unknown gunmen who attacked Abudu community in Kogi-Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ayuba, who disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica