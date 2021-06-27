Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill pregnant woman, kidnap husband in Kwara

Gunmen have killed a pregnant woman identified as Hawa and kidnapped her husband, Lukman Ibrahim, in Offa, Kwara State.

Sources said that Lukman, a young entrepreneur, who dealt in telephone accessories at Owode Market, Offa, was reportedly attacked by the assailants at about 10 pm while he and his wife were returning home along Ojoku-Offa road.

The incident, according to sources, led to a protest by some people in Offa who stormed the palace of Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, on Sunday demanding the release of the business man by the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara state Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident, but could not give the details of the kidnap when contacted.

Okasanmi, however, said: “The Command is working hard to get the victim rescued.”

An eyewitness account said: “Lukman was abducted by unknown gunmen along Ojoku-Offa road while returning home with his pregnant wife in their car.

 “As Lukman was being abducted by the assailants, the wife was shouting for help thus prompting the gunmen to shoot her dead, her body was left at the scene of the incident, while Lukman was taken away by the assailants and till now his whereabouts remains unknown.”

It was learnt that his car had been taken to the Divisional Police station, Ojoku road, Offa, while his wife’s corpse was taken to the mortuary of the General Hospital, Offa.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

