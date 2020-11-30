Gunmen kill professor in Makurdi

Armed men on Saturday night murdered an Associate Professor with the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM) Makurdi, Karl Kwaghger.

Kwaghger, an associate professor of Mechanical Engineering, was killed at the popular Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Foundation in Makurdi, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the murderers of the don, abandoned his body in a pool of blood and fled.

He was said to have gone out to watch a football match, when the assailants accosted him at the JS Tarka Foundation and killed him. Head, Media and Public Relations of the university, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, confirmed Kwaghger’s murder.

She said: “It is true. It is on our (the university’s) WhatsApp handle and I believe it has happened. I really don’t know what happened but I learnt he was killed at the JS Tarka Foundation in Makurdi.

At least, for now, that is the fact and that is all I have for now.” Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the killing.

Anene said the command had launched an investigation into the incident. The PPRO added that Kwaghger’s body had been deposited at the morgue of the Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi.

She said: “There is such an incident that was reported to the state police command. “His corpse has been deposited at the Bishop Murray Hospital here in Makurdi. “We are still investigating the cause of his killing.”

