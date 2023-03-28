Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill retired Customs officer, abduct son in Plateau

Posted on Author Martins Adegboyega Comment(0)

Gunmen have killed a retired Customs of- ficer, Micah Gochin and abducted his son in Plateau State. A community source, who spoke on condition of ano- nymity, told journalists that the retired customs officer was attacked around 11:00 pm on Sunday in his residence. The was learnt that the kid- nappers who positioned them- selves around the residence of Gochin along Bauchi Ring Road, opposite the University of Jos, staff quarters forced their way into the house.

According to a source, while they held occupants of the house hostage, they went straight to Gochin’s bedroom and shot him at close range and left him to die in a pool of his blood.

The source added that after the dastardly act, the gunmen on their way out of the house abducted the son of the retired Customs officer and took him away on a motorcycle.

Plateau State police spokes- man, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said before the teams led by the DPO Nasarawa and Laranto could get to the scene of the incident the gunmen had fled.

Alabo noted that the police- men conveyed the deceased to the hospital where he was con- firmed dead, adding that the Command was making effort to apprehend those behind the act and rescue the son of the retired Customs officer.

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

52-year-old defiles three daughters, neighbour’s 10-year-old niece

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Kayode Adeniyi, for allegedly defiling his three daughters and the 10-yearold niece of his neighbour.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspect threatened to stab his neighbour’s niece with a knife […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde suspends re-election campaign as naira, fuel scarcity protest rocks Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has suspended his re-election campaign following a protest in Ibadan over the lingering naira and fuel scarcity crises. The governor’s campaign trail had visited some parts of Oyo State. He, however, said during the flag-off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road yesterday that the suspension was in solidarity with the people over anti-people […]
Metro & Crime

Man paraded for 65-year-old aunt’s murder in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James

Police yesterday paraded a 24-year-old man, Christian Edem Eyo, who allegedly killed his Aunt last month and buried her in a shallow grave in Calabar, Cross River State. On June 23, Eyo reportedly beheaded his Aunt, Uduak Effiong, at No. 7, Inyang Street in Calabar South. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, paraded […]

Leave a Reply