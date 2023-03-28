Gunmen kill retired Customs officer, abduct son in Plateau

Gunmen have killed a retired Customs of- ficer, Micah Gochin and abducted his son in Plateau State. A community source, who spoke on condition of ano- nymity, told journalists that the retired customs officer was attacked around 11:00 pm on Sunday in his residence. The was learnt that the kid- nappers who positioned them- selves around the residence of Gochin along Bauchi Ring Road, opposite the University of Jos, staff quarters forced their way into the house.

According to a source, while they held occupants of the house hostage, they went straight to Gochin’s bedroom and shot him at close range and left him to die in a pool of his blood.

The source added that after the dastardly act, the gunmen on their way out of the house abducted the son of the retired Customs officer and took him away on a motorcycle.

Plateau State police spokes- man, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said before the teams led by the DPO Nasarawa and Laranto could get to the scene of the incident the gunmen had fled.

Alabo noted that the police- men conveyed the deceased to the hospital where he was con- firmed dead, adding that the Command was making effort to apprehend those behind the act and rescue the son of the retired Customs officer.

