Gunmen kill security man, set filling station ablaze in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure. Tension was heightened yesterday in Igoba community of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, following the killing of a security guard identified simply as ‘Mr Sunday’ by gunmen. The security guard who was manning Titolu Venture Filling Station in the community was shot dead by some unknown gunmen who also razed the station. According to the Manager of the filling station, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba, the body of the security guard was discovered when they were trying to trace the cause of the fire. He said, “I was called by one of the residents, and on getting here, we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to quench the fire, not knowing that the perpetrators had killed our security guard.” “While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed. “We also saw the keg used by the arsonist filled with petrol which part of it must have been used to wet the station before setting it on fire.” It was gathered that men of the Nigeria Police Force had deposited the guard’s body in a mortuary. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the incident said investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

