Gunmen kill seven farmers in Edo

Herdsmen have reportedly killed seven farmers in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. It was learnt that the killings occurred at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp which are majorly farming communities in the area. An indigene of the area, Mrs. Janet Ighodaro, said yesterday that the incident occurred on Wednesday and that the suspected herdsmen took over the popular Yoruba camp located in “Ovia North-East as a base to launch attacks into various communities in our state”. Ighodaro said she was lucky to have escaped stray bullets during the attacks and that she ran for safety to take refuge with her family in Benin.

She said: “Four of the victims were returning from their farms when they were shot and killed on the spot.” Ighodaro lamented the absence of security in the farming communities. She added that when the police were contacted, they stopped at a neighbouring community, Okhokhua, and insisted that they would not go further into the bush. According to her, the police instructed the villagers to bring the victims’ bodies to them in their location. She therefore called on security agents to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said all efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators. He said: “The State Police Command is aware of the incident that happened within the jurisdiction of Ekhiadolor Divisional Police Command. The DPO and his operatives visited the crime site and evacuated the bodies. Moves are on to ensure that the place is calm and lives return to normalcy. “Also, the police are carrying out investigations to effect the arrest of the criminal herdsmen who perpetrated the dastardly acts. The command is bent on using every legal means to fish out the criminals.”

