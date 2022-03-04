Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill seven, injure five in Kaduna community

Suspected Gunmen have killed five persons at Manini village, near Kuriga, along Brinin-Gwari Kaduna highway of Kaduna State.

Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

In the statement, one person was killed in Kuriga, two people were killed in Birnin-Gwari, and two others at Udawa villages.

He also disclosed that in Zamfara seven people were injured by bandits who stormed communities late in the night on Thursday.

A resident in the community, Salisu Magaji also, siad on Friday that the bandits burnt a tanker with 33,000 litres of fuel heading to Brinin-Gwari.

He called on the state government, security agencies to provide adequate security measures along the Birnin Gwari axis as bandits and criminals have taken over the entire community, unleashing mayhem at will, wiping away communities.

The Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not respond to text messages and calls to his phone.

 

