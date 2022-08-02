Gunmen kill seven security guards in Imo

…as15 abducted Enugu farmers freed after N2m ransom paid

Gunmen have reportedly killed seven local security guards on duty at Umuafom, Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The gunmen, who invaded the area on Monday, also wounded two other residents whose condition are said to be critical in the hospital.

A source from the community said that the gunmen, who came in two vehicles and a bike rider at round 9 30 pm, took the guards unaware and shot them in separate locations.

He said: “While four of them were said to have been shot dead at a building close to a hospital, the other three were shot at a new building in the area called Corpers lodge.”

“Two others also fell victim to the gunmen while trying to run for safety. One of the victims, a commercial motorcyclist, was shot in the leg and his bike dispossessed him. He is said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre,(FMC) Owerri, while the other victim was given a machete cut.”

There is a panic in the community following the attack as some of the residents are temporarily leaving their abode for safety.

Imo State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident.

He, however, he said he could not ascertain yet if those killed were security guards.

He assured that the police were already on the trail of the suspects as he pleaded with the community to remain calm and not panic.

And in a related development, 15 farmers kidnapped in Mgbuji Eha-Amufu Community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on July 18 have been freed.

According to the spokesman of Mgbuji Community, Chijioke Ogbodo, the farmers who were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen, were freed after payment of N2 million ransom.

The gunmen, masquerading as herdsmen, abducted them near Mgbuji town on their way to their farms.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...