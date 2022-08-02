Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill seven security guards in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as15 abducted Enugu farmers freed after N2m ransom paid

Gunmen have reportedly killed seven local security guards on duty at Umuafom, Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The gunmen, who invaded the area on Monday, also wounded two other residents whose condition are said to be critical in the hospital.

A source from the community said that the gunmen, who came in two vehicles and a bike rider at round 9 30 pm, took the guards unaware and shot them in separate locations.

He said: “While four of them were said to have been shot dead at a building close to a hospital, the other three were shot at a new building in the area called Corpers lodge.”

“Two others also fell victim to the gunmen while trying to run for safety. One of the victims, a commercial motorcyclist, was shot in the leg and his bike dispossessed him. He is said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre,(FMC) Owerri, while the other victim was given a machete cut.”

There is a panic in the community following the attack as some of the residents are temporarily leaving their abode for safety.

Imo State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident.

He, however, he said he could not ascertain yet if those killed were security guards.

He assured that the police were already on the trail of the suspects as he pleaded with the community to remain calm and not panic.

And in a related development, 15 farmers kidnapped in Mgbuji Eha-Amufu Community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on July 18 have been freed.

According to the spokesman of Mgbuji Community, Chijioke Ogbodo, the farmers who were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen, were freed after payment of N2 million ransom.

The gunmen, masquerading as herdsmen, abducted them near Mgbuji town on their way to their farms.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

3 officers die as speeding police vehicle crashes into drainage

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least three police officers reportedly died in an accident that occurred along Kubwa-Zuba Expressway, opposite popular Gwarinpa Estate in Abuja. It was learnt that the accident involved men of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigerian Police. A witness account said the accident occurred when one of the tyres of the speeding police […]
Metro & Crime

I’m committed to children’s wellbeing –Subomi Balogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…hands over N5bn paediatric centre to UI, UCH Otunba Olasubomi Balogun yesterday said he was committed to the wellbeing of children and reduction of child mortality rate in Ogun State and Nigeria. The Board Chairman of Tunwase Foundation said this during the handing over of the N5 billion Otunba Tunwase Paediatric Centre to the University […]
Metro & Crime

Why we still practice female genital mutilation, by women

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Some mothers in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday confessed they removed their daughters’ clitorises. Afikpo South is one of the local governments where Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is still in practice. However, the women have adopted a new method to achieve the same aim. The women yesterday said they did this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica