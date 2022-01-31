Gunmen kill soldier, injure three others in Rivers 

An ambush by gunmen in the early hours of yesterday around the boundary between Emohua and Asari -Toru Local Government Areas of Rivers State left a soldier dead and three of his colleagues battling for their lives.

Informed sources said that the gunmen fired at four soldiers and succeeded in getting one of them killed before fleeing the scene of the attack. The gunmen ambushed the soldiers and opened fire on them at the said boundary near the East/West Road, that leads

to the Kalabari hinterland of Asari-Toru, Akoku Toru and Degema Local Government Areas It was further gathered that after the attack, about four soldiers sustained severe gunshot wounds, and were rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical attention. At the time of this report, one of them had passed away,

while the other three were being treated. At the Emergency Unit of the Military Hospital, medical personnel were battling to save the lives of the remaining soldiers, while their colleagues gathered outside the medical facility. The chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Rowland Sekibo, was said to have spoken to journalists over the attack, confirming that the soldiers were ambushed. Efforts to get the reaction of the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, were futile as he could not be reached

