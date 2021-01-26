Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill soldier, policeman in Delta

Armed men have killed a soldier and a policeman at a military check-point at Oton area in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The gunmen suddenly attacked the military post with a speedboat through the community river. The Oton River has been the hideout of hoodlums. Through its shores, some prominent personalities in the state have been taken hostage and ransom taken from their families.

 

It was learnt that the operatives were repelling the bandits when suddenly a member of the gang opened fire from a hideout which hit a soldier and a policeman.

 

They died on the spot. An indigene of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the hoodlums committed the crime and escaped through the waterways.

