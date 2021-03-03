Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Suswam’s brother, aide in Benue

Gunmen have killed Terkula Suswam, the elder brother of the immediate past Benue Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.
He was killed with his aide in Anyiin, Gaambetiev, Local Government Area in Benue State.
It was learnt that the incident occurred around 8:46 pm on Tuesday.
An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said on phone the late Suswam, was carrying out minor works on his gate house when a Toyota vehicle, popularly called “Dog Nyash” appeared from nowhere.
The eyewitness said the victim suspected the vehicle and attempted to run into the house but was gunned down.
The gunmen also killed an aide, who was with him at the entrance of his gate house.

