Gunmen kill three FRSC officials in Anambra

Gunmen have killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra State.

The incident happened on Sunday along Igboukwu-Ezinifite -Uga road in Aguata Local Government Area around 2.30pm.

An eyewitness said that the vehicle of the Commission’s officials was not torched.

The hoodlums burnt a section of Nnewi South Local Government Area, Ukpor in the state on Thursday, killing a security guard.

On Friday, another set of gunmen stormed Amichi in Nnewi South, burnt police station and killed unspecified number of policemen.

The killed FRSC officials were said to be at work when the attack occurred.

Anambra FRSC spokesperson, Margret Enabe, said the report on the attack was still sketchy for her to confirm the incident.

She promised to get back when reports were available but was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

 

