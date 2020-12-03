Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill three in Plateau community

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Kidnappers have killed three people at Gwa- Pwana village in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. New Telegraph was told that the gunmen invaded the village on Tuesday night and shot dead a vigilante and two others while a woman was said to be missing. A man from the village, Dauda James, said the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, invaded the village in the night and killed three people.

Ge said: “Three people were killed by the gunmen and we are still looking for one woman. We have sent a search party into the bush to check if the woman was killed and dumped in the bush.

“We have been searching since morning but we have not seen anything. We only saw her laptop and other materials but no one has contacted the family for ransom.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Gabriel Ubah, said it was a case of gunshots at Vom that led to the death of three people. Ubah said investigations had commenced to unravel the circumstances behind the incident. He said: “The area at the moment is calm and people are going about their normal activities.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three killed, two injured in Ebonyi cult clash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Three people have been killed while two others were injured in cult clashes in Ebonyi State. One of the victims is a 25-yearold phone accessory dealer, Nwabueze Emmanuel, who was shot dead inside KpiriKpiri market in the Abakaliki metropolis. According to a report, there was a burial ceremony at Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria’s wet markets thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Just a few months after Epe Fish Market was under lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, vendors at the site in the southern Nigerian state of Lagos are back buying, selling and trading animals. A vendor descales an endangered pangolin with a machete. Nearby, grasscutter rodents are skinned. Most of the […]
Metro & Crime

Truck crushes woman in front of father’s hotel in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has said that a truck crushed a middle-aged woman at Onihale area, near Owode-Ijako, Ogun on Thursday. The Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, Mrs Temitope Oseni, who spoke on behalf of the Corps Commander, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: