Gunmen kill three in Plateau community

Kidnappers have killed three people at Gwa- Pwana village in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. New Telegraph was told that the gunmen invaded the village on Tuesday night and shot dead a vigilante and two others while a woman was said to be missing. A man from the village, Dauda James, said the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, invaded the village in the night and killed three people.

Ge said: “Three people were killed by the gunmen and we are still looking for one woman. We have sent a search party into the bush to check if the woman was killed and dumped in the bush.

“We have been searching since morning but we have not seen anything. We only saw her laptop and other materials but no one has contacted the family for ransom.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Gabriel Ubah, said it was a case of gunshots at Vom that led to the death of three people. Ubah said investigations had commenced to unravel the circumstances behind the incident. He said: “The area at the moment is calm and people are going about their normal activities.”

