Gunmen kill three in Plateau village

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen have killed at least three persons in a Tuesday evening attack in Makabat Butura village in Bokkos Local Government of Plateau State

Youth President of Butura Development Association, Mr sule Marshall, who confirmed the attack to New Telegraph on Tuesday night, said the gunmen are suspected to be Fulani bandits.

“The gunmen attacked Makabat Butura, a village of 40 brick houses 15 kilometres northwest of Bokkos town in Bokkos Local Government Area at around 7pm.

“They killed a woman and her son, and another man in the village,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...