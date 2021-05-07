Gunmen kill three policemen, burn stations in anambra, ebonyi

Armed men attacked two police stations and killed three policemen in Anambra and Ebonyi states. In Ebonyi, the gunmen yesterday attacked Obiozara Police Station in Ohaozara Local Government Area and killed one officer. The hoodlums, who invaded the station about 3am, set ablaze the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the admin building.

A source said the main police station in the local government area was burnt during the #End- SARS protests. But yesterday, gunmen attacked the temporary police station being used by the police. “I called one of the police officers who said they were attacked this morning (yesterday) by 3am, one inspector was shot dead.

They burnt two offices – that of the DPO and the admin office. “They burnt the main office during #EndSARS protests with some vehicles. The police now relocated to another block around the station where today’s attack took place,” the source said. At press time, it could not be ascertained if the gunmen stole weapons.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the gunmen invaded the station in their numbers. Meanwhile, the attack in Anambra State came barely 24 hours after the new Police Commissioner, Christopher Owolabi, assumed office in the state.

The gunmen invaded the Obosi Police Station about midnight. They burnt the station and killed two policemen. A similar incident occurred in February when the then Police Commissioner, Monday Bala Kuryas, took over the command. A day after Kuryas assumed office three policemen were killed at Mkpologwu while two others were killed at Omogho in Aguata and Orumba North local government areas. Before the Obosi incident, the command had commenced internal arrangements to strengthen the major security flash points in the state which include Obosi town in Idemili North Local Government Area. Annoyed that there were no policemen at the station, the hoodlums went straight to the police quarters, dragged out two inspectors and slaughtered them. They also released detainees.

A security source told journalists that the gunmen, in their number, invaded and attacked the station about midnight and killed two police inspectors, James and Awalu. According to the source, the gunmen also freed all the suspects in the cell before razing the police station. It was learnt that the victims were killed inside a non-functional filling station close to the police station when the murdered officers were trying to prevent the gunmen from gaining access into the station. Another source said when other police officers on duty noticed unusual movements of the gunmen they took to their heels while the hoodlums burnt the police station unhindered. The PPRO, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident on the phone. He said the Commissioner of Police, Owolabi, had sent an investigative team to the scene to unravel the circumstances behind the attack and to get the perpetrators arrested. With the latest attack, the number of policemen so far killed in the state has risen to 18 while 54 others were injured.

