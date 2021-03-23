Gunmen kill three policemen in Abia, cart away rifles

Gunmen have killed three policemen in a fresh attack in Ohafia LGA of Abia State.

It was learnt that the officers were killed on Monday morning while on a ‘stop and search’ operation in Abiriba town.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed them and carted away their rifles not long after they arrived in the town for a routine operation.

The slain police officers were identified as Austin Ugwu, Longinus Ugochukwu and Ama Ifeanyi.

Ude Chukwu, Abia Deputy Governor, condemned the attack when he visited the area hours after it occurred.

He also assured the residents that the state government will deploy the needed resources to ensure their safety, reports onlinenewspaper, TheCable.

The development comes a month after a security officer was killed in the state when a police station was invaded by gunmen in Aba.

The hoodlums also carted away arms and ammunition from the station.

Monday’s incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks against security personnel in the southern parts of the country.

