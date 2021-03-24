Gunmen kill three policemen in Abia

Armed men have shot dead three policemen attached to the Abiriba Police Station in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State Police. The police officers are identified as Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and PC Ama Ifeanyi.

It was learnt that the police officers arrived Agu Eze Amaogudu community, Abiriba, about 8.3am on Monday and were ambushed by the assailants who shot them.

The attackers also stole two of the officers’ rifles.

The state Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, who was at Abiriba community for firsthand information, promised that government would deploy all necessary resources available to ensure to the people and all law-abiding citizens. Addressing the people at Orie Akwa Square, Chukwu, who was on the visit with the Commissioner for Information, Mr. John Okiyi-Kalu, an indigene of the community, called for vigilance and support to security agents to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He said: “The government is saddened by the unfortunate attack of this morning which led to the loss of lives of police officers at Agu Eze checkpoint.

My boss, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, on receiving the news, asked me to come here and assure you that we will do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and protect Ndi Abiriba and all law-abiding people in the state.”

However, the state Police Public relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not pick his calls to confirm the killing.

