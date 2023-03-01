Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Ebonyi community

Gunmen have killed the traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community, in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, HRH, Igboke Ewa. Ewa who was killed on Monday night in the community, was said to have been killed for allegedly refusing to support a particular party in the general election. The All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state has condemned the murder of the monarch. A statement from Emeka wo n u , Ezza North Publicity Secretary of the party described the killing of Ewa who is the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council in Ebonyi Central as horrible. “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ezza North Local Government Area chapter condemns in strong terms the gruesome murder of the Chairman, Ezza Ezekuna Traditional Rulers Council and Traditional Ruler of Umuezeokoha Community, HRM Ezeogo Christopher Igboke Ewa. “The Killing of the foremost traditional ruler is not only mischievous but also horrible. What pain or disadvantage would the old man cause another in terms of politics? “He was neither a member of PDP, APC or APGA, why the killing? Even at that, political party is an association or organisation, each person should be allowed to join anyone of his or her choice. It should not call for termination of lives or destruction of property. “We condole with the family of the deceased, the good people of Umuezeokoha, the members of Ezza Ezekuna Council of Traditional Rulers and indeed, the people of Ezza Nation over the heartless killing of the nonagenarian,” he said Nwonu called on security agents to swing into action and bring the perpetrators to book.
JUST IN-Alleged gang rape: Lagos shuts Chrisland Schools indefinitely
The Lagos State Government has shut all Chrisland Schools within the state following the viral case of alleged sexual violence case involving students of the school which recently occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
23 killed in Kaduna in renewed attacks
Bandits have killed 23 persons in attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State within 24 hours. The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development on Tuesday.
JUST IN: Tension in Aba as hoodlums attack another police station, kill two officers
A few weeks after the attack and burning of Omoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, hoodlums in the wee hours of Tuesday, ransacked and burnt Abayi Police Station, Aba. New Telegraph learnt that the hoodlums killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a police
