Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Nasarawa community

The traditional ruler of Odu in Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Amos Ew Obere has been shot dead in his residence by unknown gunmen.

Ebere, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was reportedly shot at about 10pm on Friday when some AK 47 wielding gunmen stormed the community.

The traditional ruler, who sustained gun wounds, was rushed to the Mararaba Udege General Hospital where he later died. Efforts by put Correspondent to get comments from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rahman Nansel, was unsuccessful as attempts to reach him through his cell phone proved abortive as at press time.

