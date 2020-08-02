News

Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Nasarawa community

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Lafia Comment(0)

The traditional ruler of Odu in Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Amos Ew Obere has been shot dead in his residence by unknown gunmen.

 

Ebere, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was reportedly shot at about 10pm on Friday when some AK 47 wielding gunmen stormed the community.

The traditional ruler, who sustained gun wounds, was rushed to the Mararaba Udege General Hospital where he later died. Efforts by put Correspondent to get comments from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rahman Nansel, was unsuccessful as attempts to reach him through his cell phone proved abortive as at press time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 653 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 653 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, July 18. The 653 new cases were reported as follows: Lagos-115, Kwara-85, Enugu-80, FCT-78, Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross […]
News

Amotekun: Oyo local hunters oppose online registration

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

  The South-West- created security outfit, otherwise called Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN), codenamed “Amotekun,” may not take off soon in Oyo State as local hunters have vowed to disengage should the leadership of the outfit insist on online registration for interested applicants.   The outfit was launched early in the year in Ibadan by […]
News

Ondo APC Primary: Aspirants praise Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

……a they described exercise most credible and transparent The just concluded APC governorship primary election in Ondo state has been scored been described as credible, aspirants who participated in the exercise praised Governor Yahaya Bello and members of his committee for conducting a credible, peaceful and transparent exercise. The primary election which was held in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: