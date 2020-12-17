Gunmen kill two, abduct 10-year-old boy in Delta

Armed robbers yesterday killed two people and abducted a 10-year-old boy, Chimeremezie Izu, from his parents’ house in Asaba, Delta State. The robbers invaded the Izus’ house about 3.37am at No. 5 Kelvin Street, new General Hospital Road, Ani Ngene Avenue, Core Area 4, GRA, Asaba, the state capital. The Director-General (DG), Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei, said “the gunmen actually came to rob the entire compound but when they could not find cash they took the woman’s only son away with them to negotiate for ransom”. The boy’s mother, Mrs. Joy Debbi Ifeoma Izu, said the robbers tied her hands and blindfolded her when they could not lay hands on any reasonable amount. She said: “I heard a sound. I turned and saw a flash of a torchlight at the door of my room.

I ran into the toilet and I continued shouting ‘help me, armed robbers’. They broke the saving box belonging to my children, removed the little cash inside and left with my son.” Izu said they collected her ATM card and Android phone and forced to tell them her PIN. Prior to this, the robbers shot dead two people inside their house in the area. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing. She said: “Some people who were doing morning devotion were killed, according to the report. I think they shot through the window and the bullets hit two people. They were rushed to the hospital but they were confirmed dead.”

Like this: Like Loading...