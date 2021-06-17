Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two brothers, kidnap two others in Ondo

Posted on

Two brothers have been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ajowa Akoko community in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The gunmen were said to have also kidnapped two other children in the community. The incident happened when the gunmen invaded the community around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to sources, the armed men who arrived the community shot sporadically into the air for several minutes after trying to gain entrance into the building The sources added that no one could ascertain the mission of the gunmen, whethertheyjustwanted to abduct Yekini, who is a popular cattle seller, or to assassinate him.

While disclosing that the sustained shooting of the hoodlums attracted some security operatives in the area, the source said they mobilised themselves and dislodged the gunmen who took to their heels. It was, however, learnt that the hoodlums invaded another area, killing two sons of a man identified as Dele, abducting two other children from the house. He said the security agents which include the soldiers, police and Amotekun corps from the area swung into action, combing the forest in the area to fish out the criminals who have been tormenting the community.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

