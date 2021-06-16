Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two brothers, kidnap two others in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Two brothers have been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ajowa Akoko community in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gunmen were said to have also kidnapped two other children in the community.

The incident happened when the gunmen invaded the community around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to sources, the armed men who arrived the community shot sporadically into the air for several minutes after trying to gain entrance into the building

The sources added that no one could ascertain the mission of the gunmen, whether they just wanted to abduct Yekini, who is a popular cattle seller, or to assassinate him.

While disclosing that the sustained shooting of the hoodlums attracted some security operatives in the area, the source said they mobilised themselves and dislodged the gunmen who took to their heels.

It was, however, learnt that the hoodlums invaded another area, killing two sons of a man identified as Dele, abducting two other children from the house.

He said the security agents which include the soldiers, police and Amotekun corps from the area swung into action, combing the forest in the area to fish out the criminals who have been tormenting the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ajimobi’s fidau prayers: We didn’t know Oyo Deputy Gov will attend – Spokesperson

Posted on Author Reporter

    Spokesperson to the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, Mr Bolaji Tunji has explained the family side of the story in the mild drama that played out at the 8th Day Fidau prayer held in honor the deceased governor. The Oyo State delegation, led by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, the Head […]
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Metro (pix:Ikpeazu) Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Ekele Nwaohanmuo and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umunneochi Council Area, Mr Matthew Ibe. The Governor also suspended the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS, […]
Metro & Crime

UK partners Lagos on waste to energy project

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as firm plans $150m 25 megawatts waste to energy facility The British government over the weekend gave a seal of approval for more foreign investment in Lagos State, as plans get underway for the take off of the first  waste to energy plant in the state. This was even as  African ENRG, a waste to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica