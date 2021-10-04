Gunmen kill two in Nnewi, attack DSS, FRSC

Gunmen on yesterday reportedly shot dead two men in Nnewi, Anambra State. One of the men was allegedly gunned down as he attempted to record the activities of the gunmen at Eme Court junction area, while the other was said to have been killed at Traffic Junction area of the town.

The hoodlums, who reportedly operated in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), also attacked the offices of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Department of State Security (DSS). Sources claimed they burnt a vehicle belonging to the DSS. FRSC officials were said to have fledasthegunmenfiredindiscrimi nately at their office.

It was learnt that they also attacked the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, injuring one person. It was learnt that soldiers were deployed in the town after the gunmen had left. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said, “At about 2pm on October 3, 2021, the command received a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi. Policeareonthegroundand the area has since been cordoned off.”

Meanwhile, Catholic Bishops have urged faithful to pray following the killings in the state since last week.

The Catholic Arch Bishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province Most Rev Valerian Okeke said in a release prayer had become necessary to stop the killings

