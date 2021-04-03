Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa Friday at about 9.30pm.
The two chairmen killed are Mohammed Hussaini, state Chairman of the association and Muhammed Umar, Toto Local Government Area.
According to the police command in the state, the two men were attacked and killed at about 9.30 pm in the market in Garaku when a distress information was received alarting the command of the attack.
The unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed Mohammed Hussaini, state Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.
The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramham Nansel, who confirmed the incident Saturday morning said upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered, taken to the hospital for post Mortem examination after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor.
He said the bodies of the victims have been deposited at Anthony Memorial Mortuary, Garaku, Kokona Local Government of the state.
According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police had condoles with the deceased families and assured members of the public that the Command will do everything within its powers to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book
The Police boss, while calling on members of the public to volunteer useful information, further assured that such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

